

Abu Dhabi: India's Ambassador to UAE Sunjay Sudhir on Thursday said the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is a special kind of connectivity between continents through the Gulf.

Speaking on India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor, Sunjay Sudhir told ANI, "This is a very special kind of connectivity. It's not just between two countries. It's between continents, between India and Europe, through the Gulf. And the Gulf is very important for us because that's a part of our extended neighbourhood. Again, this is not just connectivity in terms of carrying containers of traded items, but more than that, transmission of electricity, green hydrogen, fibre optic cable, and other things."





He recalled UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed's visit to India for attending the G20 Summit. He called UAE one of the most proactive participants of the G20 discussions spread across the year.





Speaking about India-UAE ties, he said, "It's a very strong relationship. If you just recall, a few weeks back, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed was in India, as a special invitee of, the Indian government to participate in the G20 Leaders Summit. And there they participated, in the very landmark project of the India-Middle East economic corridor. UAE have been one of the most proactive participants in the G20 discussions spread across the year. And I think This reflects how important the UAE is, in terms of India's foreign policy."





India, US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.





The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will consist of two separate corridors, the East corridor connecting India to West Asia/Middle East and the Northern corridor connecting West Asia/Middle East to Europe.





It will include a rail line, which upon completion, will provide a reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network to supplement the existing multi-modal transport routes enhancing transhipment of goods and services between South East Asia through India to West Asia/Middle East and Europe.







