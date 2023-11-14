



On Nov 11th, former Head of recruitment for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Akram Ghazi was also shot dead at the hands of unidentified assailants, marking the latest killing of a terrorist who had India as his main target





Islamabad: A close aide of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist organisation’s chief Masood Azhar was killed on Monday by the ‘unknown assailants’ in the Orangi town area of Karachi, Pakistan. Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq was shot dead on November 13 while he was reportedly going to attend a religious gathering.





Some unidentified men opened fire at him, causing his death on the spot, according to the Pakistani-based news outlets. Police in Pakistan called the incident the ‘targeted killing’ of the terrorist who appears to be Masood’s right hand. The wanted terrorist was referred to as ‘Mauzin’ by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, implying an individual who proclaims the call to the daily prayer, reports suggest. He was shot dead while he was on his way to a gathering, the Senior Superintendent of the Police (SSP) reportedly confirmed. The latter stated that at least three bullets were fired by masked perpetrators, killing Ullah Tariq, adding that the incident may be related to the rivalry.





Rahim Ullah’s family however refuted the accusations of the enmity of the terrorist with other groups. The police official said that the forensic team had recovered the mobile phone and other valuables from Tariq. However, the family of the slain terrorist Rahim Ullah has rejected the enmity accusations. This was reportedly the 19th terrorist shot dead in Pakistan this year by unknown gunmen. The 19th killing of a terrorist inside Pakistan comes barely a week after the senior commander of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Akram Khan Ghazi, was also similarly shot dead by the unidentified assailants who shot fire from a bike at the terror operative in the Bajaur district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





Key Hizbul Mujahideen And Lashkar-E-Taiba Commanders Gunned Down



Last month, another key commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Khwaja Shahid, the mastermind of the 2018 terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Sunjuwan was also neutralised. He was reportedly abducted by the unknown men and his beheaded body was retrieved days later near the Line of Control (LOC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





In September, another Pakistan-based terrorist Riyaz Ahmad alias Abu Qasim, the mastermind of the Dhangri terror attack, was found dead in a mosque in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Adding to the string of mysterious terrorist killings, in March, a key Hizbul Mujahideen commander Bashir Ahmad Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam was also shot dead in Rawalpindi. In February, the Al-Badr Mujahideen commander Syed Khalid Raza was also shot dead mysteriously.





The chief commander of the international terror organisation Islamic State (IS), Aijaz Ahmad Ahangar, a terrorist who hailed from Kashmir was similarly gunned down by the unidentified masked men and his body was found in Afghanistan’s Kunar Province. He was reported to have been neutralised by the Taliban. The former Al-Badr Mujahideen commander Syed Khalid Raza was similarly shot dead in Karachi in February.







