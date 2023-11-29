



Mega proposals worth over Rs 1.4 lakh crore are likely to be discussed on Thursday here during the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The deals include a Rs 40,000 crore proposal for building the second indigenous aircraft carrier(IAC)and a nod for another 97 Tejas light combat aircraft worth over Rs 55,000 crores and 156 Prachand helicopters(90 for Army and 66 for IAF), sources said here on Tuesday.





The DAC is the apex body to clear the acquisition proposals forwarded by the three Services. The Cabinet Committee on Security(CCS)gives the final clearance for the deals.





As regards the second aircraft carrier, sources said the government is set to positively consider the Indian Navy’s proposal. The Defence Procurement Board (DPB), a key body of the defence ministry, has accorded in-principle approval to the ambitious proposal signalling the government’s readiness to go for the second indigenous aircraft carrier, to be known as IAC-II.





The DAC is also likely to consider the Indian Air Force’s proposal for procurement of an additional batch of 97 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft at a cost of Rs 55,000 crores, sources said.





The Navy has been making a strong push for having the IAC-II with a displacement of 45,000 tonnes which is estimated to cost close to Rs 40,000 crore with the envisaged specifications.





India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant (IAC I) was commissioned in September by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, INS Vikrant has a sophisticated air defence network and anti-ship missile system. It has the capacity to hold 30 fighter jets and helicopters. At the commissioning ceremony of the vessel, Modi called it a "floating city "and that it is a reflection of India becoming self-reliant in defence.







