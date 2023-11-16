



New Delhi: European Union (EU) Ambassador to India Herve Delphin on Thursday emphasised that there has been "enormous momentum in the EU-India relationship" over the last few years.





He also said that investing in the development of smart cities is also a good investment for bilateral relations.





"I think what we've seen is that there is enormous momentum in the EU-India relationship that has been over the last years. The fact that India's growth of 65 per cent of its GDP is concentrated in urban centres, shows that as we grow and develop our relationship, investing in the development of smart cities is also a good investment for bilateral relations. And this is also the reason why we are focusing on this sector...," Delphin told ANI.





He said that the EU-India relationship has been on an ascending trajectory which is doubling down in terms of funding to empower Indian smart cities to be able to grow and become more sustainable.





"India and Europe partnership is very much focused on urban spaces. We've been investing over the years in the development... We are doubling down in terms of funding. We are putting 200 million in loans, and 12 million in granting technical assistance to allow and empower Indian smart cities to be able to grow and become more sustainable, especially in the area of focus of today, which is solid waste management, which is the biggest challenge when you consider the forecast growth, urban growth in India. So this is where we unite all energies, and it is a federative project between, Europe, the EU, and its member states, and its financial institutions..., " said the EU Ambassador.





Further stating, that "substance matters more than timing" in urban spaces, the EU envoy said that this is one of the most comprehensive state-of-the-art features that are being negotiated between India and the EU, adding, "For both sides, it's unique in terms of comprehensiveness and that is the reason why negotiations are picking up in terms of intensity..."





"So, I am not worried about the timing; I am laser-focused on the content and the quality of the negotiation," he stressed.





The India-Europe partnership is very much focused on urban spaces. The EU envoy added that the EU has been investing, over the years, 4 billion euros in the development of metros and inclusive, smart, clean, green, and more sustainable urban environments.





He further noted that "12 or 18 Indian cities will be selected out of the 100 smart cities." This is to basically showcase and prove through practice that "you can develop and find innovative solutions to the challenge of waste management and a clean and green urban environment," Delphin added.





The EU Ambassador said that the ideal projection will be a project that makes a difference in people's ordinary lives that reduces "health hazards, reduces environmental hazards and actually generates economic opportunities."







