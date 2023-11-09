



Panaji: India Coast Guard Ship Sangram was decommissioned on Wednesday with full honours in a traditional armed force ceremony held at Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) jetty, Goa.





Inspector General AK Harbola, TM Commander Coast Guard Region (North West), was the Chief Guest and DIG K Balasubramaniam, TM (Retd), was the Guest of Honour for the ceremony.





On November 4, India Coast Guard Ship Samar was decommissioned with full honours at the India Coast Guard Jetty in Kochi.





The Chief Guest of the Ceremony was Additional Director General S Paramesh, PTM, TM, in the presence of Guest of Honour DG Dr P Paleri, PTM, TM (Retd).





The ship was commissioned on February 14, 1996, at Goa by the then Prime Minister of India, PV Narashimha Rao and was based at Mumbai under the operational command of Commander Coast Guard Region (West). Further, the ship was rebased at Kochi in 2009, according to a press release by the Indian Coast Guard.





Samar, meaning "battle," is a projection of Indian Coast Guard's will and commitment "to strive and protect" the maritime interests of the nation.





Built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Ltd, the ship boasts of the unique distinction of being the first indigenously constructed vessel of The Indian Coast Guard with a gross displacement of more than 1800 gross tonnage, a triumph for the Indian shipbuilding industry, the release stated.





