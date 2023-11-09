

The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, intends to procure 12 x Unmanned Mine Counter Measures (MCM) Suite comprising of Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs), Heavy Weight Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for use onboard Indian Naval Mine Counter Measures Vessels (MCMVs) under Buy (Indian-IDDM), Buy (Indian) and Buy & Make (Indian) categories only in accordance with Defence Acquisition Procedure - 2020.





The Unmanned MCM suite is envisaged to be used for MCM operations from MCMVs.





Important Technical Parameters. The broad Operational Requirements and Technical Parameters sought for the Unmanned MCM Suite are at Appendix A to this RFI. Vendors may also utilise this opportunity to recommend various inputs to determine the capabilities proposed.







