



Sydney: Metakosmos, an Australian human spacesuit technology company, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Digilogic Systems, a premium systems integrator for aerospace and defence industries. This MoU signifies a significant step towards a strategic collaboration that will leverage the strengths and expertise of both organisations to achieve mutual goals and objectives.





The collaborative efforts between the two companies are expected to cover several areas, such as:





Cross-border strategic growth for both companies Product testing in new markets and with potential customers Quality standards testing in new environments





Metakosmos and Digilogic are excited about the possibilities that this partnership presents. By combining their expertise, resources, and international networks, they aim to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to their customers.





Kiriti Rambhatla, CEO, Metakosmos, is confident that this partnership will enable their product quality testing to attain AS 9100D industry standard in the future. It will also create new opportunities for the company in India, Southeast Asia, and other emerging markets.





Shashank Varma, CEO, Digilogic Systems said - "We are delighted to get into a strategic partnership with Metakosmos to design and develop a state-of-the-art test bed for testing the human spacesuit technology. We see a lot of synergy in the work that has already been executed by Digilogic to the needs of Metakosmos and with this partnership, we will be able to build most of the test beds around our experience. This MoU is our commitment to take the quality test solutions provided by Digilogic to the potential customers in the Australian market"





Both companies are committed to working closely together to develop a more detailed agreement. Metakosmos and Digilogic Systems are confident that this collaboration will lead to a prosperous and mutually beneficial partnership. Further updates and developments regarding this partnership will be communicated to the public in due course.





Digilogic Systems Pvt. Ltd. Is an Indian Defence solution provider. The core competency lies in the design, manufacturing, and support of cutting-edge Radar & EW simulators, Automatic Test Equipment (ATE), Ground Check-out systems, and associated services. The systems built are specifically tailored to cater to the Development, Integration, Production, and Maintenance of Electronic Systems.







