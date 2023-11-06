The ascent configuration is a tandem arrangement with a wing-body configuration on the top of a 9 ton solid rocket booster.

ISRO has been taking a number of steps to reduce the costs of launching satellites through reuse of launch vehicle components and increase the frequency of such launches. Towards this end, ISRO has been developing and testing its technologies through technology demonstrations in the form of the Reusable Launch Vehicle Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD). The technical information given here is based on information from Current Science special section on RLV-TD comprising of detailed papers from ISRO.





The RLV TD is a hybrid vehicle that combines the technologies of an aircraft and launch vehicle, one on top of the other – a configuration never attempted before. The main objectives of the RLV-TD are to reduce cost of launch by increasing reusability and to increase reliability by achieving a Two Stage To Orbit (TSTO) capability. It is a different approach from SpaceX and Blue Origin. The ISRO approach to a reusable launch vehicle is a winged body space plane while SpaceX and Blue Origin are recovering and reusing stages of their existing rockets, in order to reduce launch costs.







