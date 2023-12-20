Earlier this year authorities has bulldozed a house of a captured terrorist in Srinagar





Srinagar: Properties of five PoK-based terrorists, including former Al-Barq chief Yousuf Naseem, have been attached in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir Police said Tuesday. Naseem — a close aide of slain separatist Abdul Gani Lone of Hurriyat Conference — was active in J&K in the early 90s, before moving to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir along with his family, said officials.





There, his wife joined mainstream politics and was the caretaker Speaker of the PoK assembly for a brief period.





In pursuance with the order of the court of the additional magistrate, Ganderbal, followed by a government order, Ganderbal Police, under CrPC section 83, attached immovable properties of five “proclaimed offenders” who went to PoK to attain training in illegal arms, a police spokesperson said. In total, 27.13 Kanals of land and one residential house belonging to these offenders were attached.







