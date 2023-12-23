The state-of-the-art air-to-air missile powered with ‘SFDR’ propulsion enables the missile to intercept aerial threats at very long range at supersonic speeds and is configured with nozzle-less booster, thrust modulation system and sustainer to deliver specific impulse in ramjet mode. The missile was flight tested this year.

As per unconfirmed reports, DRDO's Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet Technology (SFDR) for air launched tactical missiles tested this year, test not reported.

Earlier, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested the Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) booster on April 8, 2022. The test took place at the Integrated Test Range (ITR).





The SFDR-based propulsion allows the missile to intercept aerial threats at long range and supersonic speeds. The successful test is expected to help the DRDO extend the range of air-to-air missiles.





Solid-fuel ramjets convert the thermal energy of combustion products into forward thrust without using any moving parts. They typically use an air intake system to compress the incoming air.





The SFDR has been developed by Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories such as Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune.



