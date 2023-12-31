



Dhruva Space's launch services include:





Up to 10U Payloads Flight computer with power and communication Return to Earth at end of mission Up to 3 months in orbit Microgravity experiments Technology demonstrations Material Sciences |Fluid Sciences |Biological Sciences





The year 2024 for Dhruva Space lifts-off on a strong note, as the Hyderabad-based full-stack Space company proudly announces the LEAP-TD mission. This mission marks the imminent validation of Dhruva Space’s flagship P-30 nanosatellite platform.





Scheduled for launch aboard the Indian Space Research Organisation's PSLV-C58 at 09:10 IST on 01 January, 2024 from the First Launch Pad at Sriharikota, this significant milestone marks a leap forward in Dhruva Space's commitment to advancing satellite innovation and Space exploration.





The upcoming ‘Launching Expeditions for Aspiring Payloads - Technology Demonstrator’ (LEAP-TD) mission will take off onboard the POEM platform on ISRO’s PSLV-DL, the variant of the PSLV equipped with two solid, strap-on boosters.





Dhruva Space’s LEAP Missions





‍The LEAP-TD mission features a derivative of the Dhruva Space P-30 satellite platform integrated to ISRO’s PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM), which allows in-orbit scientific experiments using the spent PS4 stage as an orbital platform.





The mission aims to validate the functionality and robustness of the P-30 platform and its various subsystems in-orbit. These subsystems include On-Board Computer, TTC in UHF, Beacon in UHF, Attitude Control System with a Reaction Wheel, and Power Distribution Board. Dhruva Space will also be collaborating with Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, for carrying out Telemetry, Tracking & Command (TT&C) activities. This collaboration for LEAP-TD is indicative of a vibrant synergy between industry and academia, encouraged by Department of Space.





Designed for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) operations, Dhruva Space’s P-30 nanosatellite platform represents the culmination of extensive research, development, and engineering expertise which will be a determining enabler in the upcoming satellite missions of Dhruva Space and its customers.







