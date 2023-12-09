



In a bid to protect Olive Ridley sea turtles during their mass nesting season from January to March next year, India's Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) will temporarily halt missile testing at Wheeler Island off the Odisha coast. The decision, announced by Odisha Chief Secretary P K Jena, aims to minimize disturbances caused by flashes of light and loud sounds during missile testing, which can distract the turtles.





The nesting site's proximity to Wheeler Island prompted the move, as the endangered turtles face threats from hunting, with their eggs and shells used for various purposes. The decision comes as part of a broader strategy, including patrolling by the Army and Coast Guard to prevent trawlers and fishing boats from approaching areas where the turtles lay their eggs.





Around five lakh Olive Ridleys nested in the area this year, emphasizing the significance of conservation efforts. The committee, led by Chief Secretary P K Jena, stressed the need for advisories to coastal organizations, institutions, and industrial houses to adhere to outdoor lighting regulations.





Furthermore, the Odisha government has already prohibited fishing along the coast near the Rushikulya rookery in Ganjam district from November 1 to May 31. The wildlife division has urged the director of the Integrated Testing Range (ITR) at Chandipur to allocate space outside Wheeler Island's periphery for seasonal forest camps, facilitating joint sea patrolling by marine police and the forest department.





To enhance coordination, DRDO will nominate a nodal officer, ensuring collaborative efforts with the forest department for the Olive Ridleys' safety. The comprehensive measures underscore the commitment to protecting these vulnerable sea turtles during their critical nesting season.





