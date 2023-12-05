



New Cairo: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India's premier research and development wing under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, is participating in the 3rd edition of the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX) 2023. The event, taking place at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre (EIEC) from December 4th to 7th, provides a platform for DRDO to showcase its latest advancements in technology, equipment, and systems across land, sea, and air domains.





As part of the integrated India Pavilion, DRDO aims to highlight India's defence export capabilities, encompassing the entire spectrum from design to production to development. With its rich portfolio of cutting-edge systems and technologies, DRDO has been at the forefront of India's indigenous defence initiatives. Various products developed by DRDO, including missiles, air defence systems, combat aircraft, tanks, artillery guns, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), radars, naval systems, and soldier support products, have not only met international standards but have also been successfully inducted into the Indian Armed Forces and exported to friendly nations.





EDEX 2023 provides a unique opportunity for DRDO to exhibit its flagship technologies. The following systems will be on display:





1. Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System 2. Astra-Air to Air Missile 3. Pinaka Weapon System 4. Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) 5. MBT Arjun MK-1A 6. Akash Missile System 7. Submarine Sonar Suite (SMS-X) 8. Portable Drive Detection Sonar (PDDS-X) 9. Compact Hull Mounted Sonar System for Ship (HMS-X2) 10. Identification of Friend or Foe (IFF) System





These technologies represent DRDO's commitment towards achieving self-reliance in the Indian defence sector and reinforce India's position as a global leader in defence innovation. DRDO's participation in EDEX 2023 not only strengthens the longstanding defence ties between India and Egypt but also explores avenues for future collaborations and fosters relationships with friendly countries.





Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, extends his best wishes for the success of EDEX 2023. He emphasizes the importance of this event in furthering India-Egypt defence relations, facilitating mutual growth, and opening new markets for DRDO products, in line with the vision of the Government of India.







