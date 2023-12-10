



NEW DELHI: Families of the eight incarcerated naval veterans awarded the death penalty in Qatar, will get to meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday. This will be the third interaction Jaishankar will have with the families.





“The third hearing in the court of appeal was held on December 7 and the families are looking forward to meeting the EAM. Jaishankar has met the family members of the veterans twice, the first was on October 30, the second on November 9, and the third is slated for December 10,’’ said a source.





“I met the families of the eight naval veterans detained in Qatar and stressed that the government attached the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families. We underlined that the government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families,’’ Jaishankar said after meeting the families on October 30.





The next hearing of the case is expected to be held by month-end. This will be in the Cassation court. A court of Cassation is a high-instance court, which is the highest court of appeal. Such courts do not re-examine the facts of a case; they only interpret the relevant law.





There is a lot of optimism among the family members that the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamas Al Thani, will consider pardoning these naval veterans on their national day, on December 18. “The Emir pardons prisoners on this day and we hope that he will consider doing the same for these eight people. However, a week from now, things will become clear. There has been a lot of relaxation of rules for the eight naval veterans. They are now permitted activities in the gym and can play games like badminton and tennis. Also, some officers were allowed to call back home twice a week — against the once-a-week norm in the past,’’ said a source privy to the matter.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Qatar’s Emir during the COP28 Summit in the UAE last week, following their warm handshake, has raised the expectations of the families. On October 26, a Qatari court sentenced seven retired naval officers and a sailor to death. These individuals, employed by Al Dahra Global Technologies in Doha, a private firm providing training and services to Qatar’s armed forces and security agencies, had been detained since August the previous year on unspecified charges, with allegations of espionage.





The eight veterans are Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Ragesh.











