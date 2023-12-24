

Johnnette Technologies, one of the top Indian UAV manufacturers, has received an order to Supply their flagship tactical fixed-wing drone, Johnnette JF-2, to the Indian Army for border surveillance. The company claims the drone is India’s first crash-resistant drone and stands out as an example for the make-in-India push that is being driven by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in order to achieve self-reliance in Defence.





With a vision to create cutting-edge drones and robots, Lt Cdr John Livingstone – Founder and CEO, started his entrepreneurial journey after retiring from the Indian Navy and founded Johnnette Technologies Private Limited in 2014. Since then, the company has been a pioneer in the development of cutting-edge unmanned systems technology for the Military and Commercial applications in India. “It is a great feeling to be able to serve the nation even after retiring from the Defence Forces. My team has done prolonged R&D and have created this tactical fixed-wing UAV, Johnnette JF-2, for the Military requirements. The uniqueness of our lightweight JF-2 is its ability to be crash resistant in multiple terrains due to its sturdy belly-landing design ,"says Lt Cdr John Livingstone.





Johnnette JF-2 is a hand-launched fixed-wing tactical UAV that is designed for surveillance and reconnaissance operations. Its payloads include a high-definition day camera and a thermal imaging camera which makes the platform ideal for day and night operations. It has crash-proof avionics bay, anti-jamming and anti-spoofing features which make it an ideal solution for land forces. This is the first fixed-wing UAV in its class to be deployed by the Indian Army for border surveillance.





Johnnette Technologies Pvt Ltd. has been a pioneer in the development of Unmanned Systems Technology in India. The company was registered in Nov 2014 and since then the company has been providing cutting edge high-quality aerospace systems to the paramilitary, commercial, aerospace and defence sectors with expertise in the Unmanned Systems technology. Apart from its flagship product, the Johnnette JF-2, the company also manufactures low-cost loitering munitions (Kamikaze drones) and has plans to manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) in the future.







