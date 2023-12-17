Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen





The M V Ruen had sent distress signal Thursday saying 6 six intruders had taken over ship. Its now heading towards Somalia, the Navy said in a statement





New Delhi: The Indian Navy Saturday said it is closely tracking a hijacked Malta-flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea and has sent its aircraft and warship to respond to the situation.





The ship, M.V. Ruen, with 18 crew members onboard, had sent a distress signal on the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) portal Thursday, saying that six intruders had taken over the ship.





The Navy’s maritime patrol aircraft, which was doing surveillance in the area, was deployed to locate and assist M.V. Ruen after receiving the distress call.





The Navy aircraft flew over the hijacked ship early Friday and has been continuously watching the ship’s movement, which is now heading towards Somalia, the Navy said in its statement.





The Navy’s warship, which was on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden, also intercepted the hijacked ship in the early hours of Saturday.





The Navy said it is monitoring the situation closely, in coordination with other agencies and the Multi-national Force (MNF) in the area.





“The Indian Navy remains committed to being the first responder in the region and ensuring the safety of merchant shipping, along with international partners and friendly foreign countries,” read the statement.





The incident happened after the High-Risk Area (HRA) warning on the Indian Ocean was reportedly removed on 1 January. The HRA was set up in the Indian Ocean in 2010, when Somali piracy was at its peak, to protect maritime interests and security.





The Indian Ocean Region is important for India’s economic and security interests, and the country has been taking part in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden and the Eastern Arabian Sea.





The Navy started anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden in October 2008 and has since kept a continuous presence, according to the Ministry of Defence.





According to reports, about 13 percent of India’s trade relies on the Gulf of Aden route, and thousands of Indian seafarers work on the hundreds of foreign ships that cross the Indian Ocean every day.







