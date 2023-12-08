Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today attached three residential houses in Pulwama and Kulgam under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.





The sleuths of the Agency attached a double-storied residential house and one single-storey residential house under survey Nos 722,723 and 724 at the village Chursoo, Awantipora, district Pulwama.





The residential houses are owned jointly by Khursheed Ahmed Bhat alias Khursheed Alam Bhat alias Surya, son of Ghulam Mohd Bhat, resident of Bhatpora, Chursoo, Awantipora district Pulwama and his five brothers.





The residential houses have been attached under the provisions of UA(P)A by the order of NIA Special Court Jammu dated 30.09.2023.





The Agency attached a single-storeyed residential house on land measuring 13 marlas under survey No. 1603/717 at village Khudwani, tehsil Qoimoh, district Kulgam.





The house belongs to Fayaz Ahmed Itoo alias Fayaz Khar, son of Abdul Rehman Ittoo, resident of village Khudwani, Qoimoh, in district Kulgam.





The residential house too has been attached under the provisions of UA(P)A by the order of NIA Special Court Jammu dated 30.09.2023.





The NIA in a statement said that the agency attached the properties of two key Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operatives for their involvement in the 2015 terror attack on a BSF convoy in Udhampur district.





It said two BSF personnel were killed and 13 others injured in the attack, which took place at around 7 am on 5th August 2015 on the Srinagar—Jammu National Highway near Narsoo Nallah in village Narsoo of district Udhampur.





The statement read that one terrorist was killed and another, identified as Naveed, was arrested in the retaliatory action by the security forces. “The two accused whose properties have been attached today were also subsequently arrested and are currently undergoing trial in the NIA Special Court, Jammu,” it said.







