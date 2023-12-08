



Tral: One month after claiming that situation in J&K has not changed, but the government has been misleading people about it former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice-president, Omar Abdullah on Thursday took a U-turn by acknowledging that conditions in the Union Territory have improved.





Addressing a NC convention at Tral—once a hotbed of terrorism—Omar said, “Who can forget the situation in Tral. It was called Tora Bora of Kashmir. People used to think twice before stepping into Tral.





He said, “People of Tral faced difficult situations with courage and bravery. Today that fear has disappeared and people are moving freely and I am addressing you openly.”





It may be recalled that on November 2, 2023 Omar while talking to reporters on the sidelines of the function in Srinagar had said: “The government should speak the truth about the situation in Kashmir.





Everybody knows that the situation is not normal in Kashmir, but the government has been misleading the people about it.”







