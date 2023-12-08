

Killers manage to breach ISI's 2-Tier security cover

In what appears to be a serial bid to eliminate anti-India elements associated with terrorist attacks in the country, another terror mastermind Hanzla Adnan, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander was shot dead by 'unknown men' in Pakistan's Karachi. Hanzla was killed during the intervening night of December 2 and December 3.





A close aide of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed who orchestrated the Mumbai terror attack, Hanzla, was the key perpetrator behind the 2015 attack on Border Security Force's convoy which left two soldiers killed and many others injured. According to media reports, after being shot multiple times near his house, he was taken to a nearby hospital by Pakistan military personnel. However, he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, December 5 leading to the news hitting the streets.





Conspirator of Attacks On CRPF And BSF Convoys





According to an answer provided in Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Home Affairs in December 2015, two Pakistani LeT terrorists donning civilian clothes opened indiscriminate fire at a BSF convoy. The attack occurred on the highway between Jammu and Srinagar near Narsoo Nallah in Udhampur.





Although one of the terrorists was neutralised and the other one apprehended, two brave BSF security personnel laid their lives. Interrogation of the captured terrorist revealed his identity as Md Naveed Yakub alias Usman, a resident of Faisalabad in Pakistan. Later, it was revealed that Hanzla Adnan was working as the handler of both the terrorists.





In another attack, he also planned an attack on a CRPF convoy in the Pampore region of Jammu and Kashmir in 2016, resulting in the loss of 8 CRPF soldiers' lives and leaving 22 others injured. Reports suggest that Hanzla Adnan was sent to a LeT training camp in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to train and motivate recently enlisted terrorists.





Supported by Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the Pakistan army, he was tasked with infiltrating India and executing acts of terrorism.







