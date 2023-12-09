



by Maya Carlin





Can Turkey Build a Stealth Fighter? As Turkey strives to improve its domestic manufacturing capabilities, a new homegrown fighter jet is reportedly on the horizon. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hopes that its TAI KAAN (TF) platform will enter service by the end of this decade. The stealth, twin-engine, all-weather air superiority fighter is intended to replace the country’s aging fleets of F-16 Fighting Falcons. Earlier this year, the CEO of the jet’s manufacturer Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) indicated that the platform’s development was ahead of schedule, asserting that the first aircraft should make its first flight by October 2024. Even if Ankara does meet this highly ambitious deadline, it would still be years before a functioning prototype of the fifth-generation jet would be achieved.





The History of Turkey’s Fifth-Generation Platform





More than a decade ago, Turkey’s Defence Industry Executive Committee began making plans to develop a new fighter platform that could meet its peers in terms of capabilities and stealth. The Turkish Armed Forces signed an agreement with TAI to draw up conceptual prototype designs for such a fighter. The manufacturing giant, along with TUSAS Engine Industries (TEI) worked collaboratively to come up with new concepts for the fighter, researching how to keep costs down while incorporating more sophisticated mechanical and electrical systems.





One of the requirements for the TF-X fighter early on was that it would make a more air-superiority-oriented partner to Ankara’s expected fleet of F-35 Lightning II fighters. The influx of fifth-generation American jets was intended to replace Turkey’s A-4 Terminators. However, this did not go to plan. In 2019, the U.S. kicked Ankara out of its F-35 joint strike fighter program after the country accepted the procurement of Russia’s S-400 air defense systems. Based on the F-35’s cutting-edge technology, it cannot coexist with a platform that could function as a Russian intelligence collection vehicle. Specifically, Turkey’s acceptance of the Russian system violated the trust of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states.





The S-400/F-35 debacle was not the first time Turkey has been reprimanded and punished by NATO allies. In earlier years, Ankara lost access to engines for its Altay main battle tank (MBT) when it targeted Kurdish forces allied with the U.S. in Syria and Iraq, in addition to other provocations in the Mediterranean islands and waters. Turkey’s murky history on this front contributed to its lack of success in bringing other countries on board with its domestic fighter program. In fact, potential partnerships with Sweden, South Korea, Russia, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom all sizzled for various reasons over the last few years.





What We Know About The TF-X Fighter





In March, photographs of Turkey’s new fighter circulated on social media when the country’s Defence Industry Agency released a set of pictures of the potentially complete fighter prototype. As detailed by The Drive, the fighter appears to have a novel sensor configuration positioned at its front end which may include an infrared search and track (IRST) sensor system.





The fighters’ manufacturer plans to use F110 turbofan engines to power the platform, as they are assembled under license already in the country. However, Ankara has also indicated that the long-term plan is to replace these engines with homegrown alternatives. Prior to 2019, British engineer Rolls-Royce agreed to work alongside the Turkish defence company Kale Group to create the TF-X’s new engine. The deal ultimately fell through, however.





How The TF-X Platform Is Setting The Stage Of Turkey’s Future Domestic Manufacturing Capabilities





According to state-run media sources, the TF-X fighter will be equipped with cutting-edge radar, networked drone control, ground attack capabilities, and advanced internal weapons. Similar to the F-35 Lightening-II, the TF-X is being built for air-to-air mission sets. Other reports suggest that the new fighter will host voice recognition and multiple displays, in addition to high-quality audio systems and graphic interfaces.





Ankara’s aim to become a manufacturing powerhouse really took off in 2019 when the country introduced its Asia Anew initiative. Designed to improve Ankara’s relations with its Asian partners through regional, sub-regional, and country-specific approaches, the initiative was designed to enhance trade and economic cooperation. Ankara also saw its domestically produced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) the Bayraktar-TB2 drone gain success through its use by Ukraine in the ongoing Russian invasion. The formidable drone has played an important role in Kyiv’s defence strategy since February 2022 and exemplifies the potential for Turkey’s domestic manufacturing capabilities.





Maya Carlin is an analyst with the Centre for Security Policy and a former Anna Sobol Levy Fellow at IDC Herzliya in Israel







