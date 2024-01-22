



Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has joined hands with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT-Delhi to translate breakthroughs in Naval Deep Tech research being carried out at CARE – IIT-Delhi, into products for Indian Navy.





BEL and IIT-Delhi today signed an MoU for R&D collaborations in various emerging technologies, as envisaged by the Indian Navy’s office of Naval Projects at IIT Delhi, to facilitate conversion of inventions in ongoing Deep Tech research into Naval products. The MoU was signed by Mr Manoj Jain, Director (R&D), BEL, and Prof Preeti Ranjan Panda, MD, FITT, in the presence of dignitaries from the Indian Navy and IIT-Delhi.





The Naval research being carried out at CARE – IIT-Delhi required some handholding from the industry, as industry partners need to be part of the research and product development from the initial stages itself to ensure smooth transition during prototype trials and production.





The entry of BEL marks the beginning of a new chapter of synergy between the industry and user-academia alliance at IIT-Delhi, giving a boost to the GoI’s Atmanirbhar Bharat drive. BEL and IIT Delhi will now jointly work on core technology development with use cases in areas of interest pertinent to the Indian Navy.





BEL has expressed interest to participate in collaborations in the field of Naval Electronic Systems, including RF, Sonar systems, IMARS, Communication Systems, etc.







