



The successful test firing of the robotic 155×52 ATAGS was done by the DRDO at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The robotic gun system comprises the artillery system mounted on an armoured truck which is capable of taking the ammunition, loading it and firing it on its own





Jaisalmer: In a major boost to the Centre's Make in India mission and the Army soldiers deployed along the international borders, the the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully tested the robotic mounted artillery system at the Pokhran firing range in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.





In the Jaisalmer district, bordering India-Pakistan border, the DRDO tested the 155×52 ATAGS by installing it on BEML's armoured truck which can give a befitting reply to the enemy. Due to this test, the entire surrounding area including Pokhran Field Firing Range of Jaisalmer echoed with gun blasts. According to defence sources, this test was conducted in the presence of officials of Defence Research and Development Organization and officers and soldiers of the Indian Army which was completely successful.





Defence sources said that it was prepared and tested by DRDO on mission mode and the testing of this gun has proved to be a milestone in the modernization of artillery of the Indian Army. The mounted gun system fires 5 rounds in 60 seconds.





Defence sources told that the biggest advantage of this type of gun deployed on the vehicle is that whenever the army fires from this artillery gun in a war situation, the elevation of its round helps in knowing the location of the enemy gun.





It easily detects and then starts destroying the enemy, sources said. Not only this, this gun can change its position immediately after firing once so that it can be saved from enemy attack, they added. Defence sources said that the Indian government is continuously strengthening the army and the robotic artillery system is a step towards that.





Also, the Government of India spends a large part of its budget to buy and manufacture various types of weapons and other necessary equipment for the three wings of the Indian Army, the amphibious and air forces. So that the Indian Army is always ready to deal with any kind of situation in the coming times. Also, the Indian Army and DRDO test various equipment and weapons manufactured in the country at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer.







