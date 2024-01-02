The Apache attack helicopters are developed by the US-based aviation giant Boeing

The first batch of Apache helicopters will land at the IAF's Hindon Air Force Station in February-March and then will be deployed in Jodhpur, near the India-Pakistan border.

The Indian Army is expected to induct the first batch of US-made Apache attack helicopters in February-March this year, senior Army officials said on Monday.





Also known as the 'tanks in the air', these advanced attack helicopters will land at the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Hindon Air Force Station and then will be deployed in Jodhpur, near the India-Pakistan border, the officials added.





The Army Aviation Corps, which currently operates utility helicopters such as the Dhruv and Chetak, earlier inducted the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand at Missamari, Assam last year.





Notably, the IAF already operates a fleet of 22 Apache helicopters which have been deployed on the eastern and western fronts.





About Apache Helicopters





Developed by US aviation giant Boeing, the Apache is an advanced multi-mission helicopter with the latest technology insertions, maintaining its standing as one of the world’s best attack helicopters.





It is the only available combat helicopter with a spectrum of capabilities for virtually any mission requirement, including greater thrust and lift, joint digital operability, improved survivability and cognitive decision-aiding.





The helicopter can carry out precision attacks at standoff ranges and operate in hostile airspace with threats from the ground.





The ability of these helicopters to transmit and receive the battlefield picture, to and from the weapon systems through data networking makes it a lethal acquisition. These attack helicopters will provide a significant edge in any future joint operations in support of land forces.







