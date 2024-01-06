



According to ISRO officials, the spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, about 1.5 million km from the Earth. XPoSat Launched On January 1 Doing 'Very Well': ISRO Chief S Somanath





Hyderabad: ISRO chief S Somanath on Friday said the PSLV XPoSat launched on January 1 is doing "very well".





Mr Somanath was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad.





He was conferred the Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) by the JNTU during the convocation.





"First of January, we had a launch. PSLV XPoSat. The satellite is doing very well. All its instruments are now slowly switched on and working. We will get to know about the results soon," he said.





Stating that 2024 is going to be an eventful year, S Somanath said many launches are proposed.





"Next launch is a GSLV launch, INSAT- 3DS, climate and weather satellite to track our cyclones, to look at the weather, the rain, the drought, and many other things. That satellite is going to be launched this month, possibly or may be at the beginning of February. Will have to see that it will be ready," he said.





There are many launches for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme as well, and 2024 is going to be 'Gaganyaan year'.





The other launches include commercial launches and the GSLV launch, he added.





He also spoke about the crucial manoeuver in the space agency's maiden solar mission, the Aditya-L1, which would be performed on January 6.





The manoeuvre puts the Aditya-L1 spacecraft into its final destination orbit.





"Tomorrow, we have the Aditya-L1 insertion to Lagrange point... That will happen tomorrow. After that, the satellite will be there around, looking at the Sun and doing all the measurements. So, its journey of almost 1.5 million km is nearly getting completed," Somanath said here.





In his convocation address, Somanath said they are also keen on the benefits that accrue to society because of what they do.





The National Remote Sensing Agency in Hyderabad is focused on applications based on space for the benefit of agriculture, weather, and others.





He also said one of the challenges being faced in the sector is to bring more economic activity.





Equally important is to have longevity of service by bringing down the cost of various activities, he added.





The Chandrayaan-III mission accomplished its landing with a much significantly lower cost than others in the world, Somanath said.





The ISRO chief exhorted the students to develop the qualities of passion, excellence, focus, and the willingness to learn to achieve success in future life - both personal and professional.





Talking about the need to come out of failures, he said it requires determination and the ability to understand the reasons for failures to take corrective actions.





In the light of the success of Chandrayaan-3, people may forget about the failures, including the inaugural launch of SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle), but they were overcome, he said.







