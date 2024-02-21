



About the reasons for the change, sources said it was being done to counter the Chinese aggression along the LAC. India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector for nearly eight weeks after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area





NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s Order of Battle against China is in for a major change. There are plans to commit corps-level troops (around 30,000-50,000 soldiers) to defend the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the middle sector so far manned by a thin presence of the Army.





Sources said the Army is “actively considering” converting the Central Command’s Bareilly-based Headquarters Uttar Bharat area into a full-fledged XVIII Corps to look after the frontiers with China.





“The proposal will soon be sent to the Ministry of Defence for approval,” said a source. The 1.2 million-strong Indian Army is organised into six operational commands, which further have a total of 14 corps and 49 divisions under them.





Post-2020 standoff along eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army mobilised around 68,000 troops in and carried out a precautionary deployment all along the 3,488-kilometre LAC.





Meanwhile, in 2021, a reorganisation was carried out with reorientation of the Mathura-based 1 (Strike) Corps to share the tasking with the new Panagarh-based 17 Mountain Corps to guard the LAC with China. One Corps was guarding the border with Pakistan.





About the reasons for the change, sources said it was being done to counter the Chinese aggression along the LAC.





The Army since then has effected a precautionary deployment all along the LAC. It included the Middle Sector, especially in Uttarakhand, which is made of four valleys, starting with Harshil, Mana, Niti and Barahoti.





The push for the plan, sources said, came from Army commanders. “Lt Gen RC Tiwari, Lt Gen JP Mathews and Lt Gen NS Rajasubramani have been in favour of the plan,” said a source, adding, “In the case of the XVIII Corps, there may be initially a Division and few Brigades.” He said this might be increased to two in future.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







