

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) Ltd, has proudly delivered six Eicher Skyline PRO E 9M Staff AC Electric Buses to the Indian Army as part of its commitment to supporting eco-friendly transportation initiatives. These buses, designed for staff and troop transport, mark a significant step in the Indian Army’s efforts towards sustainable mobility.

The formal handover ceremony occurred at the Manekshaw Centre in Dhaulakuan, New Delhi, with the distinguished presence of Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, VSM, Vice Chief of the Indian Army, and other senior officers. Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO of VECV, expressed gratitude for the collaboration, emphasising Eicher’s dedication to sustainability and its support for the Indian Army’s vision.





Built on the company’s established electric vehicle technology, the Eicher Skyline PRO E 9M Staff AC Electric Buses exemplify the Make in India initiative. These fully air-conditioned buses offer superior comfort and safety features, enhancing the overall passenger and driver experience.





Furthermore, to ensure optimal performance and reliability, the company vehicles are equipped with advanced connectivity features through the innovative Uptime Centre. Utilising AI/ML capabilities, remote diagnostics and predictive analytics are employed for proactive maintenance. Integrated with the ‘My Eicher’ fleet management platform, these buses provide real-time performance insights, enhancing operational efficiency.





With a robust network of over 850 touchpoints, including authorised service centres and retail outlets, the company ensures comprehensive service support for its vehicles across the country. Additionally, services like driver and technician training, prompt parts delivery, and annual maintenance contracts are offered to facilitate hassle-free operations.







