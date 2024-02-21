



Elon Musk promoted SpaceX will soon be launching India's first private spy satellite — TSAT-1A, which has been built by TATA Group's TATA Advance Systems Limited (TASL). The launching is slated to happen in April reported a Pakistani portal





TSAT-1A, is a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite, falls into the category of spy satellites because it has some sophisticated technologies. A spy satellite is essentially a camera in space, circling the Earth and taking detailed pictures of strategic places. These advanced satellites gather important information that’s useful for military and intelligence needs. They give key insights into things like troops’ movements what’s happening with infrastructure development near border areas, and any potential dangers.





TASL has built this military grade spy satellite and it has been shipped to Florida for assembling in the SpaceX rocket. With the help of TSAT-1A Indian defence forces will be able to get more accurate secret information and dependence on foreign vendors will be reduced.

TSAT-1A will have 0.5 meter spatial resolution and can provide sharp imagery. TASL can produce 25 such satellites annually and will develop multiple payloads as per requirements of armed forces.

To date, Indian armed forces have to rely on foreign vendors to obtain accurate cordinets and timings. But once the satellite will be placed successfully in the orbit, the foreign reliance would nearly end. India will monitor this satellite and have full control of this spy satellite.

For monitoring the satellite, the ground control centre is being built in Bengaluru and will be operational very soon. It will be used in the guidance and processing of satellite photographs. The Tata Company is building this centre in association with the Latin-American company Satellogic. The imagery obtained from this satellite will also be shared with friendly countries.



The country's fleet of radar imaging satellites (RISAT) will have 16 satellites total after the additional satellite is added, up from 12 in 2019, according to the Economic Times.





India's military espionage-related development raises concerns for Pakistan as except for the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, India and Pakistan have fought three major wars, one undeclared war, numerous armed skirmishes, and military standoffs since 1947.





This spy satellite will enable India to retain operational secrecy while keeping an eye on infrastructure and acquiring military objectives.





With a ground resolution of about 1.64 feet (0.5 metres), it has also been suggested that the new satellite will assist in monitoring the so-called "Line of Actual Control" with the Chinese border.





The company stated that TASL has been chosen to handle the assembly, integration, and testing of satellites for different uses by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and two other private enterprises.





After being assessed by ISRO, TASL was selected following a strict and fiercely competitive selection procedure.





This is the first time that ISRO has let a large-scale commercial sector partner in its satellite construction programme. As a result of this action, TASL will have more options to grow its business by developing satellites for the Indian and international markets.





Under licence from ISRO, they will also be able to work on related space technology applications. The developed capabilities would also help Tata Advanced Systems in its continuous growth of the unmanned air systems business.





India had historically depended on intelligence information from outside sources, including the US, even though it had satellites with submeter resolution.





A satellite has recently finished its construction and has been shipped to the US for launch preparations. The satellite was constructed at Bengaluru's TASL facility, which has a yearly production capacity of 25 satellites.





Additionally, TASL and the Karnataka government inked a deal enabling TASL to make further investments in the defence and aerospace industries.











