These drones can also carry four laser-guided Hellfire missiles and 450 kg bombs





India will get 31 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs, of which the Navy will get 15 SeaGuardian drones, and the Army and the Indian Air Force will get eight each of the land versions — SkyGuardian





The United States, on February 1, approved the sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones and related equipment to India for an estimated cost of $3.99 billion. The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force will use these drones.





The decision came seven months after India announced its plan to buy these equipment during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington, DC, in June 2023. After months of discussion between US lawmakers and the Indian government, the US State Department formally informed Congress of the sale.





“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions," the Defence Security Cooperation Agency noted.





What Are MQ-9B Armed Drones?





Termed "hunter-killer," the MQ-9B is a next-generation remotely-piloted aircraft manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical, a private defence company in the US. Under the government-to-government deal, India will get 31 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs, of which the Navy will get 15 SeaGuardian drones, while the Army and the Indian Air Force will get eight each of the land versions named SkyGuardian.





The MQ-9B SkyGuardian can fly over the horizon via satellite for up to 40 hours or more in all types of weather. This will help joint forces and civil authorities deliver real-time situational awareness across the world at any time. Meanwhile, the SeaGuardian can also fly over the horizon via satellite for over 30 hours. This versatile maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft also contains an anti-submarine warfare mission kit.





Also known as "Predators," these drones can also carry four laser-guided Hellfire missiles and 450 kg bombs.





What Will India Buy?





According to reports, India requested to buy 31 MQ-9B SkyGuardian aircraft, 161 Embedded Global Positioning and Inertial Navigation Systems (EGIs), 35 L3 Rio Grande Communications Intelligence Sensor Suites, 170 AGM-114R Hellfire missiles, 16 M36E9 Hellfire Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM), 310 GBU-39B/B Laser Small Diameter Bombs (LSDB), and 8 GBU-39B/B LSDB Guided Test Vehicles (GTVs) with live fuses.





Initial Hurdles





The deal is expected to be a milestone in Indian purchases of US weapons amid New Delhi’s reliance on Russian arms. The supply of arms from Russia has been under scanner due to the Ukraine crisis. Despite enjoying a strong relationship with India, the mega deal faced roadblocks following US prosecutors' allegations of a failed plot by an Indian national to kill Khalistani separatist and US citizen Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.





Significance of Deal





Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the US State Department, said the deal will enhance technology cooperation with India and boost military collaboration in the region. This purchase is also expected to help American Navy ships undertake major repairs at Indian shipyards. With India sharing its maritime and land boundaries with Pakistan and China, these drones are likely to mark a shift in combat strategies and play a key role along with human-powered platforms.





The Indian Navy already operates two unarmed Predator drones from Rajali air base in Tamil Nadu, which are on lease from the US.







