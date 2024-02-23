IAFs' version may be similar to U.S. Centurion Counter-Rocket Artillery & Mortar (C-Ram) System





Indian Air Force Boosts Surveillance Capabilities with Multi-Billion Rupee Deals





The procurement and manufacturing of these cutting-edge radars and CIWS systems will be spearheaded by Larsen and Toubro in collaboration with several Indian small and medium enterprises.





In a strategic move aimed at bolstering India’s aerial surveillance capabilities along its borders with China and Pakistan, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has greenlit contracts worth approximately ₹13,000 crore.





These deals, slated to be executed with Indian defence giant Larsen and Toubro, will see the acquisition of state-of-the-art high-power radars and close-in weapon systems (CIWS).





According to authoritative government sources speaking to ANI, the clearance encompasses a comprehensive radar modernization initiative valued at around ₹6,000 crore.





This initiative is poised to revolutionize India’s existing radar infrastructure along both the contentious fronts with China and Pakistan. The infusion of advanced radar technology promises heightened vigilance and enhanced threat detection capabilities crucial for safeguarding vital national assets.





Simultaneously, the CCS has given the nod to the ambitious Made in India CIWS project, estimated at approximately ₹7,000 crore.





IAF Surveillance





Designed as a derivative of air defence guns, this initiative is tailored to fortify critical installations and key points against aerial threats posed by drones and aircraft. The deployment of CIWS underscores India’s proactive stance in countering evolving security challenges in the aerospace domain.





Beyond fortifying national security, these endeavors are poised to inject a significant impetus into the defense sector, generating employment opportunities across the spectrum.





The approval for the radar project comes at a pivotal juncture when India is steadfastly augmenting its radar coverage along its borders with neighbouring adversaries.





With a phased deployment strategy envisaged by the Indian Air Force, the forthcoming acquisition phase is earmarked for entirely indigenous radar systems, promising comprehensive coverage across designated areas.





The genesis of the CIWS project traces back to prior instances of drone sightings near critical installations, prompting a proactive reassessment of aerial defense protocols.





The collaborative efforts of the Air Force and Indian Army officials have been instrumental in shaping the trajectory of this critical initiative. Notably, the close coordination between the Air Force Air Defense Directorate and an Army Air Defense officer underscores the synergy driving indigenous defense projects.





Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari’s close involvement underscores the strategic significance accorded to indigenous defense manufacturing initiatives.





His stewardship underscores the Air Force’s commitment to nurturing homegrown capabilities critical for safeguarding national interests.





In a parallel development, the Narendra Modi-led government has also sanctioned a landmark project for the Indian Navy, entailing the procurement of over 200 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles valued at more than ₹19,000 crore.





This decision underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to bolstering indigenous defence capabilities.





Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Atul Rane and Deputy Sanjeev Joshi, the BrahMos management has pivoted towards consolidating acquisitions by the armed forces.





This strategic shift underscores a concerted push towards indigenous defense solutions aligned with the ‘Make in India’ ethos.





As India charts a course towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the Narendra Modi government’s steadfast focus on indigenous projects is poised to chart new frontiers in bolstering national security.





With a slew of made-in-India acquisitions slated for clearance across various defence acquisition forums, India’s defence landscape is primed for transformative growth in the days ahead.











