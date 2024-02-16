



An Indian delegation is currently in the Philippines to showcase homegrown military technologies and equipment and explore defence industry tie-ups to bolster Manila’s defence modernization efforts reported ET





The delegation includes representatives from companies such as DCM Shriram Industries Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring FZ LLC, MKU Limited, and Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited.





Their offerings range from aircraft, drones, and helicopters to artificial intelligence-based technologies. India remains committed to assisting the Philippines in enhancing its defence capabilities, and the offer of a Line of Credit (LoC) to support Manila’s defence modernization still stands.





This strengthening of defence ties between India and the Philippines is a significant stride toward mutual cooperation and security enhancement.



