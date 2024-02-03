



New Delhi: In a significant move to boost space research, the Indian government in its interim budget announced a significant hike in the allocation for the Department of Space, earmarking ₹13,042.75 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.





It means the budget allocation for 2024-25 is ₹498.84 crore higher than the previous year’s budget of ₹ 12,543.91 crore. This increased funding follows the success of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1.





Increased budget allocation will help the Gaganyaan mission which aims to send the first Indian astronaut to space and build a space station by the year 2035.





The Department of Science & Technology received ₹16,603.94 crore for 2024-25, which is ₹242 crore more than the previous year’s allocation of ₹16,361 crore.















