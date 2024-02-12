



As many as 3,148 people in Jammu and Kashmir have enrolled for various courses under the Skill India Digital initiative. Of them, 15 per cent of them are women, marking a significant milestone in promoting gender inclusivity in education





A total of 3,148 people from Jammu and Kashmir have enrolled in various courses under the Skill India Digital program since its launch in October 2023, data showed.





Of the 3,148 people, 485 women from the Union Territory (UT) enrolled in different courses under the Skill India Digital program, with Leh district having the highest female enrolment rate at 60 per cent.





Rural districts, including Kathua and Baramulla, also showed significant enrolment numbers, with relatively high female percentages (28.39 per cent and 20.40 per cent, respectively).





The data showed that young people are not only enrolling to learn traditional courses, but they are enrolling in new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain as well.





Despite the volatile atmosphere, a growing number of students are embracing digital learning to upskill and reskill themselves and prepare for job opportunities.





Moreover, the increase in female enrolment, particularly in rural districts like Kathua and Baramulla, marks a significant milestone in promoting gender inclusivity in education.





The fact that females account for 15.4 per cent of the total enrolment, with even higher figures in specific regions like Leh, speaks volumes about the changing dynamics of education in Jammu and Kashmir.





In the districts of Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag, which have been known for their turbulent history, 731 candidates enrolled in various courses under the Skill India Digital initiative.





Moreover, there is an inclination towards language and communication, with courses in effective speaking skills and various language modules, including Arabic, which suggest a global outlook and a desire to connect and communicate effectively in today's interconnected world.





"This surge in enrolment reflects a growing appetite for knowledge and skill development among the young people of Jammu and Kashmir, defying the odds posed by the region's tumultuous socio-political landscape," a senior government officer said.





"As more individuals, regardless of gender or background, seize the opportunity to equip themselves with valuable competencies, the future of education in the region appears brighter than ever," the officer added.





(With Agency input)







