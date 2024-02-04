The facility could help to advance human spaceflight capabilities and space tourism. Astroborne Aerospace is also aiming to address the high demand for astronaut training in Asia





India’s strides in space exploration take a significant leap forward as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) gears up for human spaceflight after its historic Moon mission last year. Private companies, such as Mumbai-based Astroborne Aerospace, are joining this space odyssey, and discussions are underway with the Maharashtra government to establish Asia’s premier private astronaut training facility on a 4-acre plot in Navi Mumbai. The company envisions the facility, operational within 18 to 24 months if land acquisition succeeds, to cater to private astronauts, government personnel, and space enthusiasts.





Additionally, the company pioneers the development of India’s inaugural six-seater commercial space module named Airawat. Designed for suborbital space tourism missions, Airawat aims to soar to altitudes of up to 400 km, providing a thrilling glimpse into the realm of space exploration.





Co-founder and CEO Akshat Mohite leads Astroborne Aerospace, aiming to train approximately 700 candidates annually, with a specific focus on aspiring astronauts. Despite being in its early stages, the company has already received inquiries from around 450 aspirants. The proposed training facility will provide specialised modules, including hypoxia chambers, space suit acclimatisation, G-Force exposure, and spacecraft ingress/egress simulations. An on-site analogue habitat will support extended and hyper-realistic mission simulations, fostering innovation in aerospace education.





The aspiring astronaut programme is slated for a month, while commercial astronaut training will be more extensive, with government astronaut training extending further. Astroborne, registered with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), strategically partnered with the US Nastar Centre for astronaut training, with Nastar providing training and certification for Astroborne’s trainers.





With secured investments, the company is poised to commence its ground breaking venture, with the first tranche of ₹25 crore expected in early February. The proposed training facility, encompassing 1.5 acres within the 4-acre plot, signifies a significant step towards realising their vision.







