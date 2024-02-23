Zen MMG Sim: An interactive indoor training aid to train MMG detachment numbers in techniques of engagement of various targets, fire control and tactical employment of the weapon system

Zen Technologies, an Indian company, has recently secured a significant order worth ₹93 crore from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for Tactical Training Simulators. This development highlights the company’s expertise in providing cutting-edge solutions for military training and readiness. The simulators are crucial for enhancing the skills and preparedness of armed forces personnel. Congratulations to Zen Technologies on this achievement.

Anti Drone System: Anti Drone System works on drone detection, Classification and tracking on passive surveillance, camera sensors and neutralization of the threat through jamming the Drone communication.

Zen TacSim With ITS : The laser instrumented tactical engagement simulator or Zen TacSim, offers realistic force on force mission rehearsal training. Designed to meet the training needs of forces tasked to combat enemy/terrorists operating from built-up area/buildings, by physical intervention.

Last week, the Chairman and Managing Director of Zen Technologies, Ashok Atluri expressed confidence about the company’s revenue doubling to ₹900 crore in FY25. He pointed out that the prices of the export market provided by the competing foreign manufacturers and vendors are significantly higher compared to those offered by Zen Technologies, which gives the company a competitive advantage.





Further, the company enjoys increased margins due to the additional tasks required for exports, like installation and remote maintenance, he added.





Atluri also said that the margin in the company’s anti-drone service segment is a little lower and higher in the stimulator segment. The percentage split of the order book stood at about 56-57% from the simulator segment and about 43% from anti-drone systems.





The company’s revenue jumped by a massive 197.6% to ₹98 crore in the December quarter compared to ₹32.93 crore last year, while the net profit surged nearly fivefold to ₹31.66 crore in the period under review versus ₹7.58 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.







