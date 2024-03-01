



Bangalore: Nine people were injured in a bomb blast at a popular restaurant in Bengaluru's Kundalahalli today, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters. The blast was seen on CCTV.





The police had earlier reported they were trying to find out what caused the explosion at The Rameshwaram Cafe. After a team of the anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA), bomb squad, and forensics laboratory reached the cafe, the Chief Minister told reporters that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the attack on the cafe.





"There's information that around 12.30 pm, there was an explosion. And that there was a bag. The investigation is on... I am getting to know that it was an IED. The investigation is on," Siddaramaiah told reporters.





BJP's Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said he spoke to the café owner about what could have caused the explosion that left nine people injured.





"Just spoke to Rameshwaram Cafe founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It seems to be a clear case of bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah," Mr Surya said.





The nine injured people were treated at Brookfield Hospital. They are out of danger, Karnataka Police chief said Alok Mohan said.





(With Agency Inputs)







