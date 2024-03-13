



Thiruvananthapuram will be India’s next innovation hub, with FutureLABS catalysing an ecosystem for next generation chip design, manufacturing, and research” “FutureLABS will bring in the next wave of Start-ups, Electronic systems and innovation in Thiruvananthapuram” Says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar





Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti, Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurated India’s first FutureLABS centre in C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram today. This centre, namely, “Centre for Semiconductor Chips & Systems for Strategic Electronics”, will be playing a crucial role in catalysing an ecosystem for next generation chip design, manufacturing, and research.





Among the other announcements, there was a collaboration announced between C-DAC (T)and the Ministry of Railways for the development of electric locomotive technologies. An MoU was signed between C-DAC(T) and TATA Power for the development and deployment of microgrid technologies. There was also the announcement for the transfer of technology of the electric vehicle wireless charger, developed by C-DAC(T) and VNIT Nagpur, to BelRise Industries Limited.





Along With key industry partners, the Minister addressed over 100 students and explained to them what this center will provide to them in terms of opportunities.





He said, “You have seen the amount of silicon in Chandrayaan 3 and electronics in INS Vikrant, both have deep roots in Kerala. The idea of FutureLABS is really a partnership between C-DAC as the government system, industry, students, startups, and academia. Our vision is very clear in the government and in the industry, that the world’s digitization and the digital economies of the world are expanding today at an unprecedented pace. Three areas have great potential for Indian start-ups and students — AI, Semiconductors, and the future of electronics. C-DAC will be a willing and facilitating partner to create these labs within colleges and universities. This initiative will make Thiruvananthapuram India’s next innovation hub.”





The Minister also explained the inherent necessity for such collaborations and initiatives. He said, “India has made tremendous strides in the semiconductors, for 75 years we had no presence in semiconductors at all, and in the last few years we have received ₹2.5 lakh crores of investments and we are now e creating an ecosystem that ranges from Fabs manufacturing, innovation, packaging, design, skills and research. The digitisation and digital technologies is accelerating at an unprecedented pace even in areas that are not intuitively digital, technology is making its presence felt. So clearly Digitisation as a trend is increasing. The second trend is that of the Semiconductors and Artificial intelligence are two dominant technologies that are going to shape the future of what we know as Tech in the coming years. And the third, is that every system that you know today whether it’s the laptop, desktop or the serve, compute automotive, railways is being redesigned and re-architected almost from scratch. So there is an opportunity today to completely re-architect and redesign systems. I call this the next wave of startups, next wave of systems and the next wave of innovation, it’s what the future LABS is all about.





The industry partners in attendance highlighted how collaboration with C-DAC has bore fruit and therefore they will continue their support in enhancing Kerala’s tech innovation ecosystem.





Atul Deshmukh, VP eMobility, Kalyani Powertrain Ltd said, “We have been able to scale and excel because of the continuous support and strong leadership of Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. We look forward to more such partnerships through these initiatives.”





Manoj Gupta, CEO, TP Renewable Microgrid Ltd said, “The collaboration between Tata Power and CDAC, is a historical moment. As an organization, we have set up micro grids which are solar operated, with the battery technology which is recent to empower 200 villages in UP and Bihar. We will continue to do that in Kerala as well. With this collaboration we will be able to harness the power of microgrids.





Meenakshi Singh, Director, JMV LPS Ltd said, “The Hon’ble Minister’s great work and determination towards Digital India and Entrepreneurship has boosted many companies’ morale towards self-reliance and technology. JMV along with CDAC and Indian Railways has achieved a significant milestone. 3 piece indigenous locomotive propulsion system. This home-grown technology of the locomotive propulsion system not only showcases our commitment to innovation but positions India as a global player in the field of railway propulsion systems. Additionally, we are contributing to the modernization of the Railway maintenance and operations through the indigenously designed, developed and manufactured, AI based, predictive maintenance system for railway essence.





Announcements





National Mission on Power Electronics Technology (NaMPET): The Ministry of Electronics and Information technology has a mission mode programs in the area of Power Electronics i.e. National Mission on Power Electronics Technology (NaMPET). It is a flagship R&D program with a vision to make India a dominant player in Power Electronics area. The program focuses of R&D activities in Power Electronics with special focus on Indigenous technology developments and successfully demonstrate and transfer technology through Industries and Start-ups.





Traction Converter for Electric Locomotives: In line with the make in India Initiatives of the government, under the program one of the high impact technology developments and its adaptation in user agency has been the Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) for Indian Railways. During the past 5 years, the technology has widely accepted in all forms of 3 phase Locomotives and so far deployed in more than 1500 locomotives. Indian Railways has shown immense confidence on NaMPET forum and came up with the challenging requirement of developing the 5MW propulsion system development. The announcement on initiation of indigenous technology development for the full propulsion system for Indian Railways with the identified industries i.e. Daulat Ram Engineering, Bhopal, JMV LPS, Noida, Electro-waves Electronics, Himachal Pradesh and Autometers Alliance, Noida, collaborating in the technology development will indigenize the whole propulsion system under the Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Renewable Energy based Green Microgrids: The Microgrid technology is gaining widespread adoption globally to cater to the energy requirements of remote communities and critical infrastructure. CDAC has successfully developed and engineered Renewable Energy Microgrids under NAMPET, which have been deployed in multiple locations. Recognizing the vast potential of Microgrids in India, TATA Power has launched a specialized entity named 'TATA Power Renewable Energy Microgrid Limited' with an objective of establishing Microgrids in rural and remote areas of India. The MoU signing between CDAC and TATA Power to collaborate on diverse technological aspects of Microgrids, aiming to create optimal, efficient, cost-effective, and reliable Microgrid solutions tailored to the needs of rural India.





Launch of Electric vehicle sub-system technology: To meet the present and future technological requirements of Electric Vehicle sub-systems of our country like Motors, controllers, converters, chargers, MeitY has taken up EVSS program in consortium approach with Academia, R&D organizations and industries. Various technology development in the Electric Vehicle Sub-System are underway. As part of this, the one technology for ToT and two technologies for launches are announced today





EV Wireless Charger: Wireless charging technology has immense potential considering convenience, reduced wear and tear, safety and futuristic applications. VNIT Nagpur and C-DAC has jointly developed Proof of Concept wireless charger of 1.5kW at 48V DC and successfully evaluated and demonstrated the same. Belrise shall engineer and commercialize the technology as a product. The EoI for the technology package is available with Technology Promotion Centre at CDAC, Thiruvananthapuram.





Mobile EV DC Fast Charger: Launch of a Mobile EV DC Fast Charger that has been designed and developed by Log 9 Materials, Bangalore, under EVSS program. This EV sub system is used as a roadside assistance, bridging the gap in charging infrastructure. This technology is now ready for Transfer of Technology and deployment.





DC-DC Converter for EV applications: Launch of high voltage, high power 3 kW DC-DC automotive grade converter has been designed and developed by Kalyani Powertrain Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Bharat Forge, Pune, under EVSS program of MeitY.





Desktop based supercomputer, Param Shavak: Launch of the Open Frame architecture and the PARAM Series of Supercomputer, Rudra Based PARAM SHAVAK. Indigenously designed Supercomputing in a Box Solution for beginners. In line with the Make in India initiative of Government of India, C-DAC designed Rudra Based PARAM Shavak is manufactured at the cutting-edge facility of VVDN Technologies.





