



In today’s era of border security challenges, the need for advanced surveillance technology has never been more pressing. Addressing this demand head-on, a pioneering start-up based in Surat, India, has unveiled a ground breaking system that promises to redefine the way drones are operated across borders. InsideFPV, a leading drone manufacturing company, has successfully developed an inter-country drone operation system that enables the control of drones residing in India from overseas locations, and vice versa, according to a report by Robotics India .





The genesis of this remarkable innovation traces back three years ago when InsideFPV embarked on a mission to develop cutting-edge drone technology in collaboration with the Indian Army. Recognizing the potential of their drones in countering threats emanating from across the Pakistan border, the team at InsideFPV set out to devise a solution that would enable remote surveillance and intervention. Thus, the concept of an inter-country drone operation system was born.





After years of dedicated research and development, coupled with an investment of approximately 2 crore rupees, InsideFPV has successfully realized its vision. The system operates through an intuitive app, compatible with mobile phones, computers, iPads, and similar controller devices. By connecting drones to the controller device via a 4G or 5G network, operators can seamlessly pilot drones located thousands of kilometers away, providing unparalleled flexibility and efficiency in surveillance operations.





One of the most striking demonstrations of this technology occurred recently when drones stationed in Surat were controlled from locations as far-flung as Bangalore, Oman, and the Netherlands. This feat exemplifies the system’s capability to transcend geographical boundaries and operate drones across vast distances, thereby enhancing situational awareness and security measures.





The operational prowess of InsideFPV’s inter-country drone operation system extends beyond mere surveillance. With 12 patents already filed for the drones operated by this system, and plans for an additional 20 patents in the pipeline, the start-up is poised to revolutionize various sectors, including consumer applications, agriculture, and defence. Moreover, InsideFPV’s recent seed funding round, raising ₹3.5 crore, underscores investor confidence in the company’s innovative endeavours and market potential.





Looking ahead, the implications of this breakthrough innovation are profound. As the drone market in India continues to grow, with a projected revenue of $27.0 million in 2024 and an annual growth rate of 5.96%, InsideFPV stands at the forefront of driving transformative change. By pushing the boundaries of what is possible with drone technology, the company not only strengthens India’s position in the global drone market but also opens doors to new opportunities for cross-border collaboration and technological advancement.





In the words of its CEO], “We are immensely proud of this accomplishment, which not only showcases our team’s expertise but also serves as a stepping stone for India’s continued growth in the drone industry.” Indeed, as InsideFPV celebrates this milestone achievement, the stage is set for a future marked by innovation, collaboration, and progress in the realm of drone technology.





InsideFPV’s journey exemplifies the power of innovation to transcend boundaries and address pressing societal challenges. As the world looks towards a future increasingly shaped by technological advancements, initiatives like InsideFPV serve as beacons of inspiration, driving meaningful change and fostering a brighter tomorrow.











