NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian counterpart Patrushev

India and Russia have been close partners for more than half a century, with both countries standing by each other's sides, especially during moments of crisis. Once again, New Delhi has come out in support of Moscow, which recently faced a barbaric terror attack late last month.

Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday said that the South Asian country stood by long-time strategic partner Russia in Moscow's fight against terrorism.





Doval, who was attending the meeting of his counterparts from Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in Kazakhstan's Astana, also condemned last month's terror attack at a concert hall in Moscow that killed over 100 people.





"Perpetrators of terrorism should be effectively and expeditiously dealt with, including those involved in cross-border terrorism," Doval said in his address at the SCO meet in Kazakhstan.





In addition to that, he told Russian NSA Nikolai Patrushev that India understood the Eurasian nation's concerns over terrorism and backed its resolve to combat the issue in all its forms.





"India is committed to further deepening its relationship with SCO and member states in a proactive and constructive manner. Security is India's priority in SCO as promulgated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in line with his vision for a SECURE SCO. The acronym SECURE stands for Security, Economic Cooperation, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity, and Environment Protection," he added.





Interestingly, India has increased its engagements with SCO nations, especially with Russia.





On the other hand, despite having a long-standing border stand-off with SCO founding member China, India's trade with its northern neighbour hit a record $136.2 billion in 2023.





(Russian Media Inputs)







