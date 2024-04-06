



On April 4, a British publication report, citing sources, alleged that those considered to be hostile to India, were killed in Pakistan at the behest of the establishment in New Delhi. India has repeatedly refuted such allegations. Read on to know what the country's defence minister had to say.





India's Defence Minister responded to the Guardian report citing sources, who alleged that there were at least 20 assassinations in Pakistan, of those considered hostile to India, by sleeper cells of the foreign intelligence agency in New Delhi.





"India wants to have good relations with all its neighbours. In our entire history, we have never attacked any other country, or try to take even an inch of land from some other country. This is India's character. But if someone repeatedly provokes India, commits acts of terrorism on our soil, they won't be spared," Singh said in an interview.





Earlier today, officials said that the report in the British publication was "false and fabricated". When India says “we will eliminate terrorists by entering their homes”, it only refers to tensions in the border region and eliminating terrorists there who pose a threat to India’s sovereignty.





India has been faced with similar charges in the US for trying to eliminate separatists. However, the government in New Delhi has repeatedly refuted these charges.





S Jaishankar, the minister for external affairs, has said that targeted killings in other countries aren't part of India's policy.





(With Agency Inputs)







