

Washington: In response to Iran's unprecedented mass drone and missile strike on Israel, the United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on the actors involved in Tehran's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program, including suppliers and customers, the White House said in an official statement.

The sanctions target leaders and entities connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran's Defence Ministry and many of the Iranian government's missile and drone program.





"As I discussed with my fellow G7 leaders the morning after the attack, we are committed to acting collectively to increase economic pressure on Iran. And our allies and partners have or will issue additional sanctions and measures to restrict Iran's destabilizing military programs," it added.





"As I discussed with my fellow G7 leaders the morning after the attack, we are committed to acting collectively to increase economic pressure on Iran. And our allies and partners have or will issue additional sanctions and measures to restrict Iran's destabilizing military programs," it added.





Iran launched several drones and missiles towards Israel in retaliation for the alleged Israeli air strike on its consulate in Syria that resulted in the killing of Iran's three top generals, The Times of Israel reported.





The White House also shared that the US has imposed sanctions on over 600 individuals and entities, including Iran and its proxies, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Kataib Hezbollah, in the tenure of US President Joe Biden.





"And we will keep at it. I've directed my team, including the Department of the Treasury, to continue to impose sanctions that further degrade Iran's military industries," it said.





Underscoring the Iranian attack on Israel, the US said that Iran launched one of the largest and drone attacks and is holding Tehran accountable by imposing new sanctions.





"Less than a week ago, Iran launched one of the largest missile and drone attacks the world has ever seen against Israel. Together with our allies and partners, the United States defended Israel. We helped defeat this attack. And today, we are holding Iran accountable--imposing new sanctions and export controls on Iran," it said.





"Let it be clear to all those who enable or support Iran's attacks: The United States is committed to Israel's security. We are committed to the security of our personnel and partners in the region. And we will not hesitate to take all necessary action to hold you accountable," it added.





US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller also shared regarding the new sanctions saying, "In response to Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel, the U.S. is imposing sanctions on actors involved in Iran's UAV program; suppliers and customers of one of Iran's largest steel producers, Khuzestan Steel Company; and automaker Bahman Group and three of its subsidiaries."





Additionally, the United Kingdom also imposed sanctions on the seven individuals and six entities that allegedly enabled Iran to conduct a direct attack on Israel.





"Today (Thursday 18 April) the UK has sanctioned a further seven individuals and six entities who have enabled Iran to conduct destabilising regional activity, including its direct attack on Israel. This adds to the 400 plus sanctions already imposed on Iran. Previous sanctions include the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in its entirety and many of those responsible for the attack on Israel," UK PM office said in a statement.





"In a coordinated package with the US, leading Iranian military figures have been sanctioned in response to Iran's dangerous direct attack on Israel on 14 April. The UK and US have also announced a range of sanctions to tighten the net on key actors within Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and missile industries and further limit Iran's ability to destabilise the region," it added.





Introducing sanctions on Iran, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the attack on Israel was a 'reckless act' and a 'dangerous escalation.'





"The Iranian regime's attack against Israel was a reckless act and a dangerous escalation.





Today we have sanctioned the ringleaders of the Iranian military and forces responsible for the weekend's attack. These sanctions - announced with the US - show we unequivocally condemn this behaviour, and they will further limit Iran's ability to destabilise the region," he said.





