NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy conducted Exercise 'Poorvi Lehar' on the East Coast under the Operational Control of Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.





The Indian Navy stated, “The exercise aimed to validate procedures towards assessing the Indian Navy’s preparedness to meet Maritime Security challenges in the region.” It was a multi-service, multi-domain exercise.





The exercise saw the participation of Ships, Submarines, Aircraft, and Special Forces. XPOL (Exercise Poorvi Lehar) was conducted in multiple phases, including combat training in a realistic scenario during the Tactical Phase and the successful conduct of various firings during the Weapon Phase, reaffirming the Indian Navy’s capability to deliver ordnance on target.





With the operation of aircraft from diverse locations, near-continuous Maritime Domain Awareness was maintained throughout the Area of Operations. In addition to the participation of assets from the Eastern Naval Command, the exercise also saw involvement from assets of the Indian Air Force, Andaman & Nicobar Command, and Coast Guard, indicating a very high degree of interoperability amongst the Services.





The Exercise provided valuable lessons to participating forces operating under realistic conditions, thereby enhancing their readiness to respond effectively to maritime challenges in the region.





The successful conclusion of XPOL 2024 “reaffirms the Indian Navy’s resolve to meet growing security challenges in the maritime domain,” said the Navy.





