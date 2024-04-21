







A new Chinese high-altitude, high-speed reconnaissance unmanned air vehicle (UAV) was spotted on Friday in the air making its debut flight.





The WZ-8 drone aircraft reportedly flew three times the speed of sound and can reach altitudes of approximately 30 kilometres (18.6 miles).





The blog of Defence Blog magazine sighted the WZ-8 positioned beneath a Xian H-6 bomber, signalling that it requires assistance from carrier aircraft to initiate flight.





The WZ-8's deployment is expected to bolster China's intelligence-gathering efforts, with a focus on South Asian regions, notably Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.





The drone is also expected to enhance China's strategic capabilities in regions where conventional surveillance methods may falter.



