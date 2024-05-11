



Kabul: The Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said that 582 Afghan migrants have returned from Pakistan forcibly or voluntarily within a single day, Khaama Press reported.





According to the ministry, the migrants arrived in Afghanistan on Thursday, May 9, via the Torkham crossing.





The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation stated on Saturday, in a newsletter citing border officials of the Taliban in Torkham that 67 families, comprising 336 individuals, were "forcibly" deported from Pakistan and another 48 families, consisting of 246 individuals, returned "voluntarily" to Afghanistan.





The Taliban have stated that they provided 10,000 Afghanis in aid to each family, as per reports. Meanwhile, the newsletter notes that migrants deported from Pakistan have been directed to international organizations for assistance, as per Khaama Press.





Afghanistan's humanitarian situation has reached a critical juncture, marked by widespread suffering intensified by ongoing conflicts, economic instability, and natural disasters.





According to Khaama Press, Millions of Afghans are facing acute food insecurity, with limited access to basic healthcare and education. The crumbling infrastructure and the harsh winters further compound these challenges, leaving vulnerable populations, especially children and the elderly, in desperate need of international aid and support.





The inadequate healthcare system struggles to cope with the needs of the population, exacerbated by a critical shortage of medical professionals and supplies.





Similarly, educational facilities are lacking, leaving many children without access to schooling, hampering the country's recovery and development.





These challenges highlight the pressing need for extensive international support and a unified humanitarian effort to avert further crisis escalation.





