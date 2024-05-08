

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, has strongly criticized the Congress party for its perceived lack of respect towards the bravery of the Indian army

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur, strongly rebuked the Congress party for its consistent disrespect towards the valour of the Indian army. Reacting to former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s dismissal of the terrorist attack in Poonch as a “political stunt”, Minister Thakur labelled the statement as shameful. He emphasised that Congress has repeatedly failed to stand by the Indian army, consistently undermining their courage and demanding unwarranted proof of their bravery.





Highlighting Congress’ historical pattern of disdain towards the armed forces, Minister Thakur pointed out instances of corruption in arms procurement, citing scandals such as the Jeep scam, Bofors scam, and AgustaWestland scam. He questioned the logic behind Congress’ call for the elimination of nuclear weapons from the country and criticised their tendency to ally with foreign powers, especially during election time.





In response to Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, Minister Thakur asserted the significant strides made by India in combating terrorism under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. He noted the successful removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in peace, development, and a drastic reduction in civilian and army casualties. Minister Thakur attributed these positive changes to the effective policies of the Modi government, contrasting the current scenario with the previous administration’s negligence towards the region.





Concluding his statement, Minister Thakur underscored the surge in tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, signalling a tangible improvement in the region’s security and stability. He attributed the dissatisfaction of certain political figures, like Farooq Abdullah, to the cessation of their exploitative practices in the region, emphasising the positive impact of the Modi government’s initiatives.





