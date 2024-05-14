



ISRO has plans to assemble a modular space station in Earth orbit by 2035. This space station will demonstrate ISRO's capabilities of a sustained human presence in Earth orbit, paving the way for landing crew on the Moon.





New Delhi: During a lecture on National Technology Day on 11 May, 2024, director of ISRO’s Space Applications Centre (SAC) provided additional details on the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), or the Indian Space Station. ISRO plans to assemble the space station in Earth orbit, through a series of missions. The first module will be launched by 2028, followed by other modules which will be integrated in space. The Indian Space Station is expected to be completed by 2035.





India will demonstrate the capability of of sustained human presence in space with the BAS, with astronauts remaining on board for between three and six months. Resupply missions are planned for about once every three months. The space station will be assembled in Earth orbit by docking multiple modules together.





International Docking Ports





The BAS will have docking ports according to international standards, that will allow for international cooperation and collaborations with the space agencies of other spacefaring nations. The International Space Station (ISS) uses the International Docking System Standard (IDSS) for its ports, which supports crew rescue operations and provides a standard docking interface.





BAS will be used as a staging ground for missions to the Moon and beyond. The BAS will also enable and promote microgravity research, including in the fields of biomedical and material sciences. The BAS will also provide a platform for microgravity manufacturing. ISRO expects large scale participation from academia and industry partners for the BAS.





Space Station To Be Assembled In Earth Orbit



Desai said, “It will be built in space, which is like building a building in space, rather than Earth, and then launching it. Module by module will be launched, so by 2028 first module will go, followed by other modules and they will get integrated in space itself. Many of the technologies we don’t have, so we will need support from various other private sector, and start-ups can play a role into doing various activities, small or big”.





(With Agency Inputs)







