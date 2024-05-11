



Keel laying ceremony of the 8th ASW SWC was held at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata on 10 May 24. The ceremony was presided by Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, Controller Warship Production & Acquisition in presence of Commodore PR Hari, IN (Retd), Chairman & Managing Director, GRSE and other Senior Officials from Indian Navy.





The contract for indigenous design and construction of 8 x ASW SWC ships was concluded on 29 Apr 19 between MOD and GRSE, Kolkata. As on date six ships of the project have already been launched with delivery of first ship (Arnala) planned in Aug 24.