



Farooq Abdullah warns Union Government about Pakistan’s atom bombs in response to Rajnath Singh’s PoK merger statement





Responding to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remark, "PoK will be merged with India," Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said on May 5 that Pakistan is not wearing bangles and also has atom bombs that will fall on India.





"If the defence minister is saying it, then go ahead. Who are we to stop? But remember, they [Pakistan] are also not wearing bangles. It has atom bombs, and unfortunately, that atom bomb will fall on us [India]," he said.





(With Agency Inputs)







