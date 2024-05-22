



A delegation from Philippine Navy, Coast Guard had an interaction with crew of the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter onboard INS Shakti to understand the capabilities of the Indian helicopter





The Philippines has expressed interest in India’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). This comes after the successful delivery of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to the Philippines.





During the docking of three Indian Navy warships in Manila, a delegation from the Philippine Navy, Coast Guard, and Department of Defence interacted with the crew of the indigenous ALH onboard INS Shakti to understand its capabilities.









The ALH, which has been a major success story for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is now available in an armed variant (MK-4). The Philippines’ potential acquisition of these helicopters would enhance its combat capability and strengthen bilateral defence ties with India.





If this deal goes through, the Philippines will become the first country to buy the ALH MK-III. Exciting times for defence cooperation.





Our Bureau







