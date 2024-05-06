

Jalandhar: Former Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi alleged that the Poonch terror attack was "pre-planned" and said such "Stuntbaazi" is done to make the BJP win the elections.

"This is Stuntbaazi. And not the (terror) attacks. When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win. These are pre-planned attacks, there is no truth in them...,"alleged the Congress leader.

"To kill people and to play with their bodies....BJP knows it...," he alleged.





An Indian Air Force (IAF) soldier was killed and four others were injured in the terror attack in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.





Meanwhile the Indian Air Force on Sunday mourned Corporal Vikky Pahade, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack on Saturday evening.





"The CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all personnel of (the) Indian Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in (the) Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief," read a post on the official X handle of the Indian Air Force (IAF).





Security has been heightened in the Poonch district following the attack in which four others were also injured. Security forces are carrying out regular checks of the vehicles passing by in the area.





The attack came ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat for the 2024 general elections.





The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in five phases from April 19 to May 20.





Notably, opposition in 2019 alleged that BJP had "used" the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 personnel of CRPF were killed by terrorist. They further alleged that the consequent air strike at Balakot in the neighbouring country was done by BJP to win the Lok Sabha polls that year.





