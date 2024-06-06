



BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia, is actively pursuing the export of its supersonic cruise missiles to Southeast Asian countries. At the recent Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2024 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, BrahMos showcased its capabilities and engaged with several nations in the region.





Malaysia And Indonesia Interest:





Malaysia and Indonesia have expressed interest in procuring air-launched variants of the BrahMos missile for their Sukhoi Su-30 variant of fighter jets. These air-launched variants would enhance the combat capabilities of their aircraft.





Vietnam’s Plan:





Vietnam intends to acquire the shore-based anti-ship missile version of the BrahMos. This move is aimed at countering Chinese aggression in the South China Sea.





Philippines Delivery:





The Philippines has already signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace to procure three shore-based anti-ship missile systems. Each system includes two missile launchers, a radar, and a command-and-control centre. The delivery process is underway and progressing within the agreed timeframe.





A land-based BrahMos missile system comprises at least three mobile firing units, a mobile command-and-control vehicle, a radar, and support vehicles. A mobile firing unit can fire three missiles, each of which can strike the target at a maximum distance of 290 km.

According to the BrahMos specification, the missile can cruise at a maximum altitude of 15 km between a speed of Mach 2.5 and Mach 2.8.



BrahMos missiles are known for their supersonic speed, precision, and versatility. As the company expands its reach, these exports contribute to regional security and defence capabilities.





Our Bureau







